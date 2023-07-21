KSP searching for escaped inmate in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work release detail in Graves County.

According to police, Nathan Williams fled from deputy jailers on foot and was last seen running northbound near US 45 North and Park Terrace Drive in Mayfield.

Williams was incarcerated at the Graves County Restricted Custody Center at the State High Department for a work release detail.

Police describe Williams as a 36-year-old white male with red hair and hazel eyes, at 6 feet tall and around 148 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve gray shirt.

Williams has ties to Campbell and Kenton counties.

Police say he is convicted of theft by unlawful taking, possession of stolen mail matter, theft of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and probation violation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-856-3721.