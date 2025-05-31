KSP searching for escaped inmate in Lee County

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police has spent the last couple days searching for a prison escapee.

That man is 43-year-old Jeffrey Harrison of Lexington

Harrison was being held in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville.

According to KSP, Harrison was inadvertently released from jail on Thursday after falsely identifying himself as his brother who was scheduled for release.

Police have provided a physical description of Harrison, a white man standing 5'9" tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, camouflage shoes and a black hat.

KSP added they believe Harrison left the area in an older model white Subaru.

Anyone with any information on Harrison's whereabouts is encouraged to contract local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police Post 7 at 859-623-2404.