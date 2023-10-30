Watch Now
KSP searching for escaped inmate in Madison County

Posted at 1:50 PM, Oct 30, 2023
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center just before 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to KSP, 44-year-old Gary R. Rowe was serving a sentence for trafficking methamphetamine second-degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing or evading police first-degree.

Police describe Rowe as a 6', 177-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a birthmark on his upper left arm and a tattoo of 'ROWE' across his back.

Rowe is known to be frequent in Boyd County and surrounding areas.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to call 859-623-2404.

