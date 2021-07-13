Watch
KSP searching for inmate who escaped from Jackson County Detention Center

Jail Bars
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 12:13:28-04

MCKEE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is looking for an inmate who walked away from the Jackson County Detention Center on Friday.

KSP said its initial investigation shows 37-year-old Don Eric Johnson, of Middlesboro, walked away from work release at the Jackson County Detention Center in McKee.

Johnson is a white man, 5'9" tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was serving a sentence for receiving stolen property under $10,000 and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Anyone who may have information about the location of Don Johnson is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Brandon Scalf.

