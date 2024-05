PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report they are searching for a man wanted for murder in Pikeville.

According to KSP, Charles Blevins is described as 6'3", with brown eyes, and has served time in prison.

Blevins is also wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

KSP asks that anyone with information on his location to call 606-433-7711.