LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old female from the Thorton community of Letcher County.

Police say Kelly G. Mckenzie was last seen at her residence around 5:00 a.m. on November 12.

She is described as 5'8", 150 pounds, medium build, long black hair, and brown eyes.

KSP asks that anyone with information to call 606-435-6069.