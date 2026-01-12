KSP searching for missing 54-year-old Somerset man

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say they are searching for a 54-year-old Somerset man who was last seen on Jan. 10.

According to KSP, Frank Coomer was last seen leaving his home on Saturday around 3 p.m. in a 2009 blue Honda Civic with license plate number L8H251. His direction of travel is unknown.

KSP says that Coomer is described as 6' tall, 151 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

According to KSP, Coomer is suffering from a medical condition, and there is a heightened concern for his well-being.

KSP asks that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts call 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.