OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for a juvenile that went missing from Daviess County on February 3.

According to officials, 16-year-old Erica K. McLimore is a white female, 5'3", weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

She is suspected to be in the Louisville area with a 16-year-old male.

KSP is asking that anyone with information about McLimore should call 270-826-3312.