ROCKCASTLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing man in Rockcastle County.

According to KSP, 36-year-old Joseph D. Miller was last seen on June 21 around noon.

KSP says Miller is around 6' tall and 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

This is an ongoing investigation.