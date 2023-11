CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing person from the Carroll and Owen County area.

According to police, 42-year-old James S. Reynolds was reported missing by a family member on November 1.

Reynolds was last seen in the area of Bucks Run Road.

Police say he is 5'10", weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 502-532-6363.