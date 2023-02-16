KSP searching for missing woman in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing woman in Robertson County.

Police say that 59-year-old Patricia A. Williams of Mount Olivet left her residence on February 15 around 10:30 a.m. with an unknown destination.

Williams is a white female, approximately 5'6" and 284 pounds with red and gray hair and green eyes.

According to officials, she drives a 2001 maroon Chevrolet Cavalier with a Kentucky registration of DOH956.

Williams walks with a limp and gets confused easily; officials say she does not have her cell phone.

Police say that Williams is frequently in the Maysville area and works at the Maysville Kroger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KSP.