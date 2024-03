WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wolfe County Schools are on a "hard lockdown" while Kentucky State Police search for a shooting suspect.

KSP confirmed with LEX 18 that a shooting occurred Friday morning, and the suspect is on the run.

A Facebook post from the WCS Board of Education says that no one is allowed in or out of the school buildings and that the shooting occurred in the Bethany area.

This is under investigation by KSP Post 8.