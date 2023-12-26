KSP searching for suspect involved in Knox County shooting, vehicle found in Richmond

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a man they say was involved in a Knox County shooting that wounded two people on December 23.

According to KSP, they received a complaint of a shooting at Lynn Camp School Hollow Road around 11:15 a.m.

When arriving on the scene, police found two individuals who had been shot. Both were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP identified the suspect as 39-year-old Donald Napier, who is facing assault first-degree charges in the shooting of Jonathan and April Barrett.

Napier was seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a white Chevy Malibu, which was found Tuesday afternoon in Richmond.

KSP tells LEX 18 that Napier was not in the vehicle and hasn't been seen since the day of the shooting.