KSP searching for third suspect involved in Perry County murder

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found around 2:01 p.m. on August 27 near Turner Ridge Road in Hazard.

After arriving on the scene, troopers found 38-year-old Ryan Turner suffering from a gunshot wound.

Turner was pronounced dead by the Perry County Coroner's Office.

According to police, throughout the investigation, 28-year-old Jordan T. Campbell and 45-year-old Rebekah M. Campbell were arrested in connection to the murder.

Jordan was charged with murder, first-degree burglary, and second-degree fleeing or evading police, and Rebekah is facing one count of murder.

Both individuals were lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Police are still searching for 37-year-old Willie Lewis, who they say is a third suspect wanted in the murder.

He is described as a white male at 5'11", 175 pounds, with dark-colored hair and blue eyes.

Police say he could drive a late '90s model silver Ford Ranger or a green ATV.

KSP

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-435-6069.