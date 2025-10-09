KSP searching for truck reportedly involved in hit-and-run on Irvine Road in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 7 reports they are searching for a truck reportedly involved in a hit-and-run on Wednesday afternoon on Irvine Road in Madison County.

According to KSP, on Wednesday, just before 3:45 p.m., a silver Ford F-150 pulling a trailer loaded with heavy farm equipment was involved in a crash at Bradley Drive and Irvine Road, just past the Blue Grass Army Depot entrance.

KSP says that the trailer, which came detached from the truck, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.

According to KSP, the driver of the truck never stopped and kept driving.

The truck, according to KSP, is described as having tinted windows, aftermarket rims, and was driven by a man.

KSP asks that anyone with information about the crash or recognizes the truck call 859-623-2404; tips can remain anonymous.