KSP seek help finding missing Christian County woman last seen Sunday morning

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 2 is asking the public for help locating a missing Christian County woman who was last seen early Sunday morning on Hopkinsville Road in Nortonville.

According to KSP, Emerald "Emmy" Forgette is described as 5'5" tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has several identifying tattoos, including three hearts on her cheek, the name "Joe" on her hand, a cross on her forearm, three names on her ankle, and facial piercings.

KSP asks that anyone with information on her whereabouts call 270-676-3313.