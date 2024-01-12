KSP: Skeletal remains found in 1980 identified

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Skeletal remains found in November 1980 in Carroll County near the Ohio River have been identified, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that at the time, it was unknown that the remains were associated with skeletal remains found in September 1980 in Indiana near the Ohio River.

Several years later, in 2005, DNA testing discovered that both remains belonged to the same person but could not identify the person.

KSP says they sent the remains to Othram in Woodland, Texas, in 2023, which was able to develop a DNA extract.

According to KSP, Othram used Forensic-Grade Genome sequencing to build a DNA profile for the remains identified as a man.

The information gathered from Othram was then sent to KSP, and they were able to locate a potential family member of the man.

KSP says that through a DNA test with the family member, it was confirmed that the remains were Kenneth Linville, who was born in 1939 in Louisville.

The cause of death is unknown, but the case is still under investigation.