GARRARD COUNTY, Ky — Kentucky State Police report that the southbound lanes on Lexington Road in Garrard County, near the intersection of Old Lexington Road, are shut down due to a collision.

According to KSP, northbound and southbound traffic is down to one lane, and the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.