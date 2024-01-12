Watch Now
KSP: Two charged in death of 5-year-old in Wurtland Kentucky

Posted at 7:02 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 19:02:16-05

WURTLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been charged in the death of a five-year-old in Wurtland, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.

On June 17, 2023, KSP were alerted to a suspicious death of a five-year-old on Oak Street.

After an investigation, a grand jury determined there was enough evidence to issue indictment warrants for murder on Rachel Waddell and Christoper Stiltner.

Waddell and Stiltner were arrested without incident at their home on Thursday and charged with murder. They were taken to the Greenup County Detention Center, and the investigation is continuing.

