KSP: Two-county pursuit ends peacefully in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is reporting that a two-county pursuit ended peacefully in Winchester on Monday.

The Lexington Police Department reportedly pursued a stolen car earlier Monday. Later in the day, KSP observed the stolen 2018 Black Honda Accord on Newtown Pike.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver of the Honda continued to drive on I-75 southbound just before 4:30 p.m.

Police say the driver eventually exited the interstate at the 96-mile maker on I-64 eastbound where the car then headed towards the Winchester city limits. KSP ended its pursuit at that time.

Winchester and Clark County police saw the car exit city limits and attempted to stop the driver once again. The driver then continued on East Washington Street and hit a KSP cruiser head-on.

After hitting the cruiser, police say the car rolled down an embankment and almost hit a home near the intersection of East Washington Street and Canewood Drive in Clark County.

The female driver tried to flee the car and was quickly arrested. Police say she was identified as a 16-year-old from Fayette County.

The passenger of the car, 18-year-old female Rodrenique Davis of Fayette County, was also arrested.

KSP says no one was hurt. This is an ongoing investigation.

