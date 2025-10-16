KSP warns of jury duty scam calls, messages in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are warning of a jury duty scam in Boyle County and surrounding communities after receiving multiple complaints about it.

According to KSP, people are being told they have missed jury duty, and the sheriff's department has a warrant for their arrest.

KSP says that people are reportedly being asked to scan a barcode and pay a "fine."

According to KSP, if you receive a call or message to hang up, don't provide personal information or make payments, contact your local law enforcement, and report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.