KSP warns of scamming company 'Orlando Crimmel' targeting Knox County parents

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 18 is warning parents in Knox County about a scamming company, "Orlando Crimmel," which is reportedly calling families regarding "child safety kits."

According to KSP, the scammer is claiming that if parents refuse to buy the kits, their children won't receive an Amber Alert if they ever go missing.

KSP says this is false and that Amber Alerts are issued by law enforcement and are not connected to any paid product or service.

KSP says if you receive a call, don't give out any personal information or payment. Hang up and report it to local law enforcement.