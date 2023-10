LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that a woman died in a house fire in Laurel County early Monday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., KSP responded to a structure fire on Terrell Road south of London. After the fire was extinguished, the coroner pronounced 54-year-old Melissa Creech dead at the scene. She was found inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.