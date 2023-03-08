KU continues to make progress to restore electric in Woodford County

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Down from its height of 8,000 outages in hard-hit Woodford County, as of Tuesday evening, just 1,500 remained without power.

Statewide, KU says 90% of people who lost power have had it restored.

“A few days without electric has not been so much fun, but it could have been so much worse,” said Sylvia Ratcliff.

She said she is thankful for the hard work being done by utility crews to restore electricity, even though when we spoke, she didn't have working electricity herself.

KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry said some power will still be out Wednesday.

“To those folks — we’re trying, please be patient with us were working as hard as we can,” he said.

It’s their goal to restore all power by the evening.

“This has been a day of progress so we are getting to where we want to be,” said Judge-Executive James Kay.

To make sure no one is left in the cold at night, the county opened Falling Springs Community Center as a place people can come Tuesday night to warm up. They have a place for people to sit or sleep, shower, charge their phones and more.

“Whatever they need, this center is open for the community,” he said.