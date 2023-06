FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Attorney General's Office is taking over the prosecution of Steven Sheangshang's case in Scott County.

Sheangshang is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Caleb Conley on May 22 during a traffic stop on I-75 in Georgetown.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office sent a letter to Scott County Judge Jeremy Mattox and Commonwealth's Attorney Sharon Muse today about the decision.

You can view that letter below: