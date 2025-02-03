KY American Red Cross volunteer returns from California wildfires

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend two massive California wildfires have finally been contained, and LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle has been keeping up with a Kentucky American Red Cross volunteer as he helped the survivors.

Three weeks ago, we introduced you to a Kentucky American Red Cross volunteer, John Sternberg, who went to the front lines to help the Palisades and Altadena wildfires victims.

Those fires began burning on January 7, but the Palisades and the Eaton wildfires are fully contained as of Friday. The devastating wildfires killed at least 29 people, burned more than 37,000 acres, and destroyed hundreds of structures.

Sternberg says while at the warehouse, he and several other volunteers created nearly 1,000 kits and believe a couple thousand more have been made since he left.

The kits contained items like food, water, hazmat suits, shoe covers, goggles, gloves, flashlights, garbage bags, hand sanitizer, and N95 face masks.

"It was heartbreaking but I was glad to be there to get them snacks, to get them water, to get them protective gear to be able to walk their property and see their residence," recalls Sternberg, "One gentlemen said he hadn't slept in six days since the fire had happened. He was the last person out of his neighborhood. He had helped his neighbors get out, I think he was going to go back and get some of his stuff and he said embers blew down and just hit his house more or less exploded."

Sternberg says it's not just the people who lost their homes that were affected. "For the people that didn't lose their house, they may not be able to get in for 18 months because of having to clean up the ashes and the toxins and all of the EPA requirements before they can get back in."

He explains witnessing the devastation the fires left behind was tragic, but he would do it again in a heartbeat.

"You don't have to volunteer with the Red Cross to be a hero. You don't have to travel to LA to be a hero. You can be a hero for your family, you know, take care of your kids and your grand-kids," Sternberg says. "Be there for your neighbors. That's the main thing, if you just be a hero in your own right."

If you or someone you know was affected by the wildfire, you can register with the American Red Cross to receive $12,000 of immediate financial assistance by visiting their website.

You can also download these apps for helpful assistance:

