Ky Attorney General Coleman joins numerous other AGs in asking U.S. Supreme Court to keep Trump on ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman joined 26 other attorneys general on Friday to ask the Supreme Court to protect Kentucky voters and keep former President Donald Trump on the presidential ballot.

The attorneys general are asking that the Supreme Court hear the former president's petition to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to block Trump from its presidential ballot.

“In this country, the people elect our leaders. That’s what it means to live in a democracy. One state’s judges have no right to decide a presidential election for all 330 million Americans,” said AG Coleman. “This isn’t a question of Republican or Democrat; it’s a question of letting the voters decide. All Americans, regardless of political affiliation, should want a vigorous election and oppose this undemocratic effort.”

"The attorneys general also voice concerns that the Colorado court upset the respective roles of Congress, the states and the courts. The Constitution gives Congress, not courts, exclusive authority to decide who is eligible to run for the Presidency under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment," the release from AG Coleman's office states.

Additionally, the release from Coleman's office says that Colorado's recent move to block Trump from the ballot could dilute the vote of Kentuckians. Coleman, and the coalition, stress that such a decision could throw the 2024 presidential election into chaos.