KY Citizen Foster Care Review Board needs more volunteers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Administrative Office of the Court's Citizen Foster Care Review Board is looking for volunteers for more than half of Kentucky counties. The board consists of volunteers state-wide that review the cases of kids in foster care and make recommendations.

Steven Farr, the state board chair, says, "We're like an extra set of eyes to review how children are doing. Is the cabinet serving them well? Are we moving them toward reunification with their parents? If the goal is adoption, are we moving them toward that?"

There are more than 700 volunteers spread across the bluegrass. Some local boards have more members than others, and 67 counties are looking for more help — reviewing each case at least every six months.

Farr says, "Having people from different backgrounds is helpful, but let me just say, you don't have to be an expert in any one area to do this."

The Kentucky General Assembly started the board in 1982 to decrease the amount of time that kids were spending in out-of-home care. Age and race can factor into how long a child can spend in the care system. Black kids are 15% more likely than white kids to stay in the system longer, and children ages 16 and up spend, on average, a little bit more than 38 months in the system. Kids five and under spend a little more than 18 months.

Regional representative, Stephanie Saulnier, says, "Based on our understanding of race and culture, our lived experience, our understanding of children of different ages and whether we're parents or grandparents or professionals or educators or whatever we bring in there. It’s really important that that's broad so that we have a very holistic look at what is going on with that family."

The board’s 2022 annual report shows that last year, more than 21,000 cases involving more than 12,000 children in out-of-home care were reviewed. This regional rep says volunteers offer an unbiased outlook separate from state agencies.

Saulnier explains, "Because we're not beholden to the cabinet, we're not beholden to the parents, we can really drill in on what is absolutely the best thing for this child."

The CFCRB's state chair says this volunteer experience is one that can be life-changing for volunteers and families.

"I believe that by being a member of your local citizen foster care review board, you can make a difference in these important lives, and I just think it's a great volunteer opportunity,” says Farr.

This board is looking for people who want to make a difference in children's and families' lives. For more information on the board and on how to apply, visit the link here.