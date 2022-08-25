KY commission 'gravely concerned' about increase in antisemitic incidents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights is issuing a warning on the rise of antisemitic incidents in the commonwealth, saying they are “gravely concerned” by the increase.

The number of incidents per year in the commonwealth has increased to hundreds this year, Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass Executive Director Mindy Haas says.

There were just two incidents reported in 2019.

The commission is calling on leaders, both civic and elected, to help recognize and condemn antisemitism in Kentucky.

“Whether it was the shocking comments and deliberative actions this legislative session in Frankfort, or the disturbing and hateful antisemitic mailer in a house of representatives primary race, this has become a statewide and dangerous issue,” the commission's statement reads.

Some of the hate has been directed at the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass office through phone calls.

"It’s hard to hear those words as a Jewish woman to know there are people that hate me and hate my children, and hate my family, my neighbors, and hate my community so much that they would rather not see us here anymore," Mindy Haas said.

The commission wants people to know there is a zero-tolerance policy for hateful acts in Kentucky and they are committed to eliminating antisemitism in every form.

"Words have consequences, and unfortunately, these hateful words and actions have resulted in numerous incidents of threatening and targeting individuals and leaders in our Jewish community," their statement read.