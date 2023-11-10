Ky. couple charged with animal torture following discovery of two dozen cats

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Ballard County man and woman were arrested and charged with animal torture.

According to Matthew and Leah Cowen's arrest citations, police found more than two dozen cats that had "extreme physical damage" done to them, including four cats that had already died.

The arrest citations state on Tuesday, the Ballard County Sheriff's Office received a case from the Kevil City Hall of severe animal torture at a home on Richard Burnley Avenue.

Police say a person called stating that there were about 30 cats in a storage room on the carport and that there was an "awful smell." According to the arrest citations, the person also mentioned noticing that, on several occasions, the couple would throw dead cats into the garbage can.

Police obtained a search warrant and removed around 25 cats that had been tortured. Police also removed four dead cats starting to decompose in the storage room, according to the arrest citations.

Due to the smell and hazardous conditions, the Kevil Fire Department had to bring level "B" hazmat suits to remove the animals.

The Cowens were taken to the Ballard County Jail and booked. Both were charged with the torture of a dog and cat with serial physical injury or death.

The couple ran a rescue called Meows of Hope.

Ballard County Animal Control posted the following to their Facebook page regarding the incident and asked anyone who donated to the rescue to reach out to them with a list of the donations.

The couple bonded out and are scheduled to be arraigned on November 14 at 9:00 a.m.