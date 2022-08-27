KY dems use PPP loans to claim hypocrisy regarding student loan opinion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Democrats in Kentucky seized on a tweet from Rep. Brett Guthrie to point out how the congressman’s company received millions in PPP loans while he also called for student loan debt to not be forgiven.

Guthrie tweeted on August 25, “President Biden’s taxpayer-funded student loan debt cancellation plan is a bribe to score political points ahead of the election at the expense of Americans who decided to pursue careers that didn't require taking on student debt or who worked hard to pay off their debt already.”

The Kentucky Democrats quote tweeted that, writing "Brett Guthrie had $4.3 million in federal PPP loans forgiven. (That's the equivalent of four years of tuition for about 97 WKU students).”

LEX 18 confirmed, through a ProPublica tool, that a manufacturer Guthrie is a director of, Trace Die Cast, received the loan and was forgiven more than 4 million dollars.

Guthrie has not returned a request for comment from LEX 18.

The White House has taken aim at multiple other GOP politicians via Twitter.

