KY GOP gubernatorial hopefuls hungry for support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Prominent politicians gathered in Louisville Thursday for the annual Kentucky Ham Breakfast, as they rubbed shoulders with voters who they hope to court for next year's gubernatorial election.

"For the candidates to get a chance to work the crowd, I think that's the bigger thing," said Tres Watson, a Republican strategist from Kentucky.

Watson, who is a supporter of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles' bid for governor, spoke to LEX 18 about the buzz surrounding Republican contenders who attended Thursday's event.

Among those who appeared were former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and former governor Matt Bevin, who have both been rumored to possibly enter the gubernatorial race shortly.

"It's definitely notable that [Bevin's] kinda getting out and making the rounds again," Watson said.

Watson said he is not sure what Bevin's path to victory would be, but pointed out that the former governor has the advantage of name identification.

"I think if Kelly Craft gets in and she doesn't really take off and if Ryan Quarles and Daniel Cameron are struggling a little bit and [the filing deadline] comes around, Matt Bevin can sit back and wait," Watson said.

Watson also said Craft's recent public appearances indicate she is getting closer to an announcement of her own.

"It's a fairly well-known statement that this ticket is going to launch somewhere around September 7," Watson said.