Ky. House approves bill that allows parents to challenge books, heads to governor

LEX 18
Posted at 10:20 PM, Mar 15, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 5 Wednesday night. The bill will now head to Governor Andy Beshear's desk.

SB 5 creates a new process for parents to challenge books and instructional material that they object to.

Some say the measure will protect children while others have labeled it as a "book banning" bill.

During Wednesday night's session, bill sponsor Representative Josh Calloway attempted to add a drag show in public places ban to the bill. Representatives voted against this amendment.

