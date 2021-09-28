Ky. House Speaker: Ford megasite in Hardin County creating 5,000 jobs is 'huge win' for the state

GLENDALE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne says plans for Ford to make a $5.8 billion investment in Kentucky is a "huge win" for the state.

On Monday, Ford Motor Company announced Monday it will bring two new campuses to Kentucky and Tennessee. They will produce the next generation of electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The project is expected to create 5,000 full-time jobs.

"This is a huge win for our state and we welcome the opportunity to grow our partnership with a proven leader like Ford," said Osborne in a statement. "Their decision to expand their presence as part of their relationship with SK Innovation is proof that the policies crafted by the legislature are making Kentucky a better place to work and build a business."

Courtesy of Ford Motor Company

In Glendale, Kentucky, Ford plans to build a battery manufacturing complex with SK Innovation – the $5.8 billion BlueOvalSK Battery Park – creating 5,000 jobs.

"Broadening the tax base, while lowering tax rates; cutting unnecessary bureaucracy; and allowing hardworking people to keep more of the money they earn will spur even more job growth," said Osborne.

Courtesy of Ford Motor Company

Ford’s $7 billion of the $11.4 billion investment is the largest manufacturing investment in the company's 118-year history. The campus is projected to open in 2025.