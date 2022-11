LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Representative Bill Wesley has pre-filed a bill that would require students to use bathrooms that are designated to their "biological sex."

In the bill, Wesley has requested that males should use male bathrooms, females should use female bathrooms.

The bill was titled, "an act relating to student privacy and declaring an emergency," this means that if the bill is passed, it will go into effect immediately.