KY man finds second rare MLB player's signature at a yard sale

SHARPSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's every book thrifters' dream to find a rare signature at least once, but a man in Bath County has now found two rare MLB player's signatures in less than two weeks.

Nearly two weeks ago, LEX 18 shared with you the story of Christopher Kidney in Bath County who thrifted a rare 1940s book with an authenticated Honus Wagner signature inside.

Kidney says luck didn't stop there. At a yard sale on Thursday, he says he uncovered another MLB player's signature in a pile of 400 books he bought for $100.

“Whenever I got home, one of the first 15 books I pulled out was a ‘The Quality of Courage’ by Mickey Mantle and I checked the very first page. Wouldn’t you believe it, another autograph," explains Kidney.

Mickey Mantle, nicknamed 'The Mick' or 'Commerce Comet' was a New York Yankees baseball player from 1951 to 1968. 'The Mick' was known as a powerful switch-hitter and won seven world series titles, along with being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Kidney showed LEX 18 where he got a quick authentication opinion on the book with "Beckett" where they wrote it's quote "likely to pass full authentication" end quote.

“Even if you’ve been doing it for 10 years, 15 years, 30 years or you’re just starting out don’t give up hope that you’re gonna- everybody will find something valuable at one point," said Kidney, who spent 2.5 years searching for his big find until he thrifted the Honus Wagner and Mickey Mantle books.

Kidney says he's grateful for these lucky moments and says he's keeping an eye out for a Red's signature. That one he won't sell.

He gives thanks to his wife, daughter and best friend Brad Hanneken.