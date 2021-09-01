KY native plans to return to New Orleans to offer supplies, relief after Hurricane Ida

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort native Abbey Guidry and her husband made the difficult decision on Saturday to leave their apartment in New Orleans and ride out Hurricane Ida at her parent's home in Kentucky.

Now that the storm has passed, the couple plans to return to Louisiana later this week to offer supplies and relief to their community.

"We had about an hour to try to pack up our house, pack up everything we figured would be valuable," she said.

Guidry has lived in New Orleans since 2018, she said but was not prepared for the stress of hurricane season.

"It was hard," she said. "I walked around in my apartment just kind of sitting there and staring at everything going, ok if I lose everything, what am I gonna be ok with and what am I not gonna be ok without?"

The couple watched and worried about the city and the people they love as the storm made landfall.

"It was hard knowing this time around that we have connections there and that's my home now," she said.

Her friends and family in Louisiana are safe, Guidry said, but they have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

Their community will likely be without power for a long time, she said.

Guidry and her husband plan to return to New Orleans Thursday with generators, water, gasoline and other supplies needed to survive.

"I'm thankful to be able to go back and to get to work and to bring relief and bring the gospel to people who are just hurting right now," she said.