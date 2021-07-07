Ky. State Fair to debut 'sensory-friendly' time slot; early bird tickets on sale now

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair's 10-day run.

Early admission tickets can be bought here from now until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 5. The cost for these tickets is $8 and includes parking. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Kroger.

Prices increase to $10 per person on Aug. 6. There is also a $10 parking charge per vehicle for those who do not purchase early bird tickets.

Advance all-day "Thrill Ville" ride wristbands are $25 and can be purchased here, on Ticketmaster with your admission ticket, in person at participating Kroger locations.

The Kentucky State Fair has also announced the return of a pair of popular promotional days and a new morning event.

The first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning at the Kentucky State Fair will take place Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Kentucky State Fair and Kissel Entertainment will partner with local organizations to distribute free admission and midway tickets to family and fairgoers with sensory processing differences. The midway will operate with minimal lights and music during that time to create an enjoyable fair experience for those with sensory sensitivities.

Military Sunday on Aug. 22 at the Kentucky State Fair will honor veterans, military members and their families with free admission and optional discounted midway wristbands. Military I.D must be presented at the entrance and will include up to four people. Parking is not included. There will be a military recognition ceremony before the Oak Ridge Boys concert at the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series.

Senior Day at the Kentucky State Fair returns Tuesday, Aug. 24, with free admission for fairgoers ages 55 and up. Parking is not included. There will be activities for seniors throughout the day, culminating with the Happy Together Tour with special guests The Monarchs performing at the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series.

The 2021 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Click here for more information.

