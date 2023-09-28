Watch Now
Ky. Supreme Court to hear appeal of former Scott Co. Deputy paralyzed in line of duty

Posted at 10:34 AM, Sep 28, 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Supreme Court will hear the appeal of former Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales, who was partially paralyzed after being hit by friendly fire in a 2018 shooting while attempting to arrest a fugitive.

Morales filed a lawsuit in 2019 against the City of Georgetown and the police department, claiming they had failed to properly train members of its Special Response Team.

The Supreme Court of Kentucky has agreed to hear Morales's appeal of the case because a circuit judge ruled it protected under qualified official immunity.

