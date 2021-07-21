Ky. Toyota plant celebrates 35th anniversary with production of 10 millionth Camry

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Toyota plant celebrated its 35th anniversary with the production of its 10 millionth Camry, Toyota Kentucky announced in a news release Wednesday.

“It gives us a great sense of pride to imagine where our 10 million Camrys have carried people over the years,” said Susan Elkington, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky. “This is a great opportunity for our team to celebrate the successes of the past 35 years and look forward to what the next 35 years will bring as we continue our drive to make mobility for all a reality.”

Toyota The first TMMK Camry was produced in 1988.

The 2021 Camry, currently in its eighth generation. The first Camry was produced at the plant in 1988.

In March, the Georgetown plant produced its 13 millionth vehicle, a blue RAV4 Hybrid.

The 1,300-acre Georgetown campus represents an $8 billion investment and employs approximately 10,000 Kentuckians.

