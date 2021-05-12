Watch
Ky. Transportation Secretary temporarily lifts restrictions to help areas hit by pipeline shutdown

Mark Lennihan/AP
Traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial Pipeline Company in Linden, N.J. on Sept. 8, 2008. Oil prices rose above $108 a barrel Wednesday, sept. 24, 2008 as investors waited for details of a proposed $700 billion plan to buy bad mortgage debt and stabilize the U.S. financial system. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Colonial pipeline cyberattack
Posted at 4:05 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 16:06:29-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions in order to speed petroleum supplies to areas affected by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline Co. transmission system.

The order helps motor carriers engaged in transporting petroleum products and ethanol to states affected by the shutdown.

"Many states are working in concert to minimize the disruption of fuel supplies," Secretary Gray said. "Our Cabinet is doing its part to help ensure that needed relief gets to the affected areas."

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. Eastern on June 11, 2021, and may be extended, if needed. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing a response to affected areas.

Carriers will still need to comply with safety requirements to ensure the safety of others. They must also have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

Read the full order below:

