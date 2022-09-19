Kentucky veteran treasures letter received after writing to Queen Elizabeth

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Logan County native Kristie Inscoe wasn't expecting much when she sent a letter to the Queen back in 2005.

At the time, she was serving with the Army overseas when she put pen to paper.

"I can't exactly tell you my location, but I am somewhere in Iraq," Inscoe recalled about what she wrote. "I serve with the United States military and I just told her a little bit about myself, about where I came from, especially being from Kentucky, she had been several times to the state because of her love of horses."

Inscoe was curious as to whether the woman she admired for her strength, grace, and fortitude would write her back.

"It was just a 'what if' moment I had," she explained.

A few months later a letter with a royal seal came for her.

"I was shocked," she said. "I was just like I don't know if it's very common to get a response back from the Queen."

Lady-in-Waiting Susan Hussey penned the letter below:

LEX 18

While it wasn't the Queen who responded, Hussey is a longtime friend and confidant of hers. Inscoe was honored to hear from Hussey and she believes the way her letter was written means the Queen likely read Inscoe's letter.

"It's always been a very nice, wonderful keepsake, but now because of her passing, it's something that I will treasure more," she said.

She is treasuring it, especially on this day when the world says goodbye.