KYTC: County Clerk offices to be temporarily closed in early January for system improvements

Posted at 12:30 PM, Nov 20, 2023
(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that all County Clerk offices will be temporarily closed for in-person and online motor and vessel-related services for a new customer-centric system.

According to KYTC, the suspension will begin on January 1, 2024, lasting between 4 and 10 business days but may cause longer wait times when services resume.

KYTC says the following services will be unavailable during the transition:

  • vehicle and boat registration renewals
  • vehicle and boat titling and transfers
  • disabled parking permit issuance
  • license plate issuance

Vehicle owners needing to renew in December are encouraged to do so early before holiday closures.
The state is transitioning from the Automated Vehicle Information System to the new Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System to help with efficiency.

According to KYTC, the temporary closure will help transfer around 350 million records more easily and mentioned that moving to KAVIS will not impact driver's license issuance.

