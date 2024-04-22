Watch Now
KYTC: KY 229 in Laurel County blocked due to deadly motorcycle crash

Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 13:38:25-04

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for District 11 reports that both lanes on KY 229 in Laurel County, just south of Benge Grocery Store, are blocked due to a deadly motorcycle crash.

According to KYTC, it is unknown how long the roadway will be blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

