KYTC: KY 229 in Laurel County blocked due to deadly motorcycle crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for District 11 reports that both lanes on KY 229 in Laurel County, just south of Benge Grocery Store, are blocked due to a deadly motorcycle crash.

According to KYTC, it is unknown how long the roadway will be blocked.

Both lanes are currently blocked on KY 229 in Laurel County just south of Benge's Market due to a motorcycle fatality. Estimated duration of blockage is currently unknown.

