KYTC's backup plan for COVID complications during winter weather

(LEX 18) — KYTC's District 7 is locked into Central Kentucky's forecast.

"We monitor the weather closely at the central office in Frankfort," spokeswoman Natasha Lacy said. "Of course, monitor the weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

The models say snow could be heading our way this week, and Lacy said KYTC is more than ready.

Crews are trained, salt barns are stocked, and equipment is all up to date on maintenance.

LEX 18

Before the potential snowfalls, crews have been putting brine down on the roads to prevent it from sticking. They were out Tuesday and will be Wednesday too.

As for staffing concerns due to COVID, Lacy said Kentucky drivers shouldn't worry about that.

"That should not be a public concern," she said. "We will of course do the job as is necessary, as always."

According to Lacy, KYTC has hired interim crew members in case someone goes out with the coronavirus.

She also said they could call on UK, county, or city agencies to assist as well.

If and when plows hit the road this week, all she asks is for patience from drivers. She asks they give snowplow drivers room to do their job.

District 7 includes 12 Kentucky counties and is responsible for more than 5,654 miles of roadways. Statewide, KYTC has 280,000 tons of salt and 1 million gallons of brine in its supply.