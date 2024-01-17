La Bonne Vie helping people be confident in the kitchen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cooking can be fun, and it’s a good skill to have.

Learning how to be comfortable in the kitchen can also be intimidating.

La Bonne Vie in Lexington focuses on helping people overcome that potential fear.

An entire team, led by the vision of chef Ruth Oesterman, is constantly working to prepare food for clients.

“I started this in 2015. I was cooking in people’s houses and doing all of the work by myself,” Oesterman said. “I just always gravitated toward the kitchen. I just love having my hands making something delicious but also tangible.”

That passion grew into Oesterman’s catering company today.

Helping people build a healthy relationship with food throughout our community.

“Our main thing that we do is personalize for our clients that we cook for every week. We cook every single thing just for that particular family. We also shop just for that particular family. We also do private cooking classes, public cooking classes,” Oesterman said.

Those cooking classes open guests up to various skills and themes.

From making simple sweet treats from scratch to the technical skills involved with classical French cuisine to more intimate meals for date night.

The variety has people like Carrie Williamson ready to come back to learn more.

“I do think it’s great because either the class where they lead and you just watch them cook or the one when you’re participating and doing the cooking yourself,” Williamson said. “You just get to have a great social experience with the others in the class, and you get to learn a different variety of recipes.”

Chef Oesterman and her team put in all the work aimed at helping people build confidence in the kitchen.

Trying to take away the anxiety of thinking you have to dive head-first into high-level cooking.

“There’s a lot of pressure we’ve noticed to bootstrap it. We want to help to take that pressure off of people because we’ve found support is the best way to keep people actually eating healthy,” Oesterman said. “We really want to help support people no matter what that looks like.”

