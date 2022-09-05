Labor Day weekend travel increases, expected to hit pre-pandemic levels

Labor Day weekend travel numbers are expected to increase 22% higher than last year.

AAA predicts this will be the busiest Labor Day travel weekend in three years.

AAA says around 82% of travelers will travel by road rather than plane. That's in part because of lowering gas prices, as well as numerous flight cancellations and hours-long delays.

Kentucky's gas price averages is about $3.44. Lexington's average gas price is only a cent cheaper at $3.43.

The two lowest gas prices in Lexington, courtesy of GasBuddy.com, can be found at Lex Express on W. New Circle Road and Thornton's on N. Broadway both for $3.29.

The lowest price for gas in the state is $2.98 at Murphy USA in Russellville.

Keep in mind these prices can change before you arrive at the pump.