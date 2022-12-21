Land secured to rebuild in eastern Kentucky after floods

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The state has secured 75 acres (30 hectares) in eastern Kentucky where people who lost their homes to flooding can begin to rebuild, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday.

The high-ground site in Knott County is one of several being considered for rebuilding projects, he said. Officials are also looking at land in Breathitt, Letcher and Perry counties.

The vision for rebuilding the area comes months after historic flooding caused at least 39 deaths in the state and left hundreds of people homeless.

The concept for the Knott County community includes home lots of differing sizes, senior apartments, recreation space and an elementary school surrounded by wooded areas, Beshear said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to announce the first site of a regional approach to rebuilding,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is an approach that benefits whole communities. It’s a vision for the future that includes new homes, community centers, schools, upgraded infrastructure and the opportunity for future economic investments. And this will benefit not just one community, but multiple counties devastated by floods.”

Homes on the site will be partially funded by the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.