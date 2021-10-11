Large police presence for a few hours at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — SWAT teams were among law enforcement agencies who were part of a response to a Lexington apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

A lieutenant with the Lexington Police Department told LEX 18 that they were following up on a lead to an assault investigation.

However, police did not find anyone inside the place they searched at Coolavin Apartments near the intersection of West 6th Street and Jefferson.

They used robots to help with their investigation.

LPD says they did believe the subject they were searching for was armed.

Police were on the scene for about three hours before clearing out.