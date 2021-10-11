Watch
News

Actions

Large police presence for a few hours at Lexington apartment complex

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
Coolavin scene.jpg
Posted at 10:01 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 22:01:09-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — SWAT teams were among law enforcement agencies who were part of a response to a Lexington apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

A lieutenant with the Lexington Police Department told LEX 18 that they were following up on a lead to an assault investigation.

However, police did not find anyone inside the place they searched at Coolavin Apartments near the intersection of West 6th Street and Jefferson.

They used robots to help with their investigation.

LPD says they did believe the subject they were searching for was armed.

Police were on the scene for about three hours before clearing out.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps