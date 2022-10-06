Watch Now
News

Actions

Shots fired call leads to large police presence in Tates Creek neighborhood

IMG_8432.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_8432.jpg
Posted at 2:22 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 15:24:53-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We're monitoring a large police presence in a Tates Creek neighborhood near Kirklevington Park.

The scene is at Laredo Drive and Morhan Way, leading to Sherard Circle.

We're working to learn more information from Lexington police. Stay with LEX 18 as we monitor the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!

Contests

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!